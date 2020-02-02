Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 30,836 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,836 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. State Street Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 981,685 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 265,824 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

