Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,138 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

WH opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

