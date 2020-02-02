Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,642 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

