Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,421 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 897,302 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 162,315 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,455,000 after purchasing an additional 85,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,920.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

