Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.29 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

ADC opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.