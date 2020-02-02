Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,792,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,765,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,481,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,127,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,662,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

