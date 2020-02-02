Dusk Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $267,210.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Dusk Network has a market cap of $8.33 million and $267,210.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.05897612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,251 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.