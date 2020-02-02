Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $401,056.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a total market cap of $401,056.00 and $7,615.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.02025705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.04045159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00756706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00793878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009388 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00712587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,882,778 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

