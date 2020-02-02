e-Gulden Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.37 million and $128.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00756931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000527 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,936,738 coins and its circulating supply is 17,114,347 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

