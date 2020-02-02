EagleX Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. EagleX has a market cap of $12,706.00 and $136.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

