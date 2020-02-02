Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 2.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Eaton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.47. 4,701,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $99.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

