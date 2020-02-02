EBCoin Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. EBCoin has a total market cap of $720,183.00 and $301.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.