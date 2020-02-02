eBitcoin Market Cap Reaches $723,158.00 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, eBitcoin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Kucoin. eBitcoin has a total market cap of $723,158.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

