eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $289,550.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. eBoost has a market cap of $289,550.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00757272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000532 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

