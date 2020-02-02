EchoLink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,096.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $815,050.00 and approximately $43,096.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

