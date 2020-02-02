EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0057

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX and Bit-Z. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and $569,855.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00046665 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00066736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,497.67 or 1.00758433 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000714 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00057084 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001649 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000372 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DDEX, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

