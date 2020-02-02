EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $52,634.00 and $5.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.