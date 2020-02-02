Egretia 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.91 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Egretia has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Egretia

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

