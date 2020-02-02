Eidoo (EDO) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $115,034.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eidoo has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,283,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,948,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

