Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $11.34 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $386,885.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00757914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007125 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,293,972 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

