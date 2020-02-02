Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,821,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,331,000 after purchasing an additional 924,059 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $21,126,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 322,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

