Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $31.82 million and $3.35 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00018792 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, Bit-Z and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,850,778 coins and its circulating supply is 17,927,970 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, LBank, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

