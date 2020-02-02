Electra (ECA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Electra has a market cap of $4.03 million and $17,258.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,518,474,645 coins and its circulating supply is 28,651,318,092 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

