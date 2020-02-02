Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $42.49 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, Kucoin and Cryptomate. Electroneum has a market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $122,941.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,981,065,265 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

