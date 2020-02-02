Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $107.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.