Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,727 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $51,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Shares of EA stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

