electrumdark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One electrumdark token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, electrumdark has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. electrumdark has a market cap of $13,379.00 and approximately $433.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

electrumdark Token Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark. electrumdark’s official website is electrumdark.com. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling electrumdark

electrumdark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy electrumdark using one of the exchanges listed above.

