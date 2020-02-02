Elite (1337) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Elite has a market capitalization of $558,755.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elite has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004035 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039851 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Elite

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,369,276,545 coins and its circulating supply is 26,566,923,430 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info.

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

