Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $8.00 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Elitium token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00008758 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $98,706.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

