Elysian Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $120,568.00 and $2.97 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.03011260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00131579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

