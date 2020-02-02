Elysium Hits Market Capitalization of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00759227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.