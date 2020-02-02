Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Emcor Group worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 2,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 959.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $82.17 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

