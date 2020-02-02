Emercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.27 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00001004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $6,452.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,093,655 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange and xBTCe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

