Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Encana were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

In related news, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.63. 4,175,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,039,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

