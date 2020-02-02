Endor Protocol Market Cap Achieves $2.73 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $279,263.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.01235636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000669 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, DEx.top, CoinBene, Coinall, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

