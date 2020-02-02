Enecuum (ENQ) Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $728,029.00 and approximately $39,219.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Crex24. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $560.14 or 0.05925883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 44,739,394 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Enecuum Coin Trading

Enecuum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.