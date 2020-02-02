Energo Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Energo has a market capitalization of $258,100.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinBene and Gate.io. During the last week, Energo has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.06013037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024711 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00126991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034831 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.