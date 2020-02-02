Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $26.47 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003768 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Liqui, Tidex and ABCC. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $26.47 million and $2.20 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01238850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, AirSwap, Mercatox, Kyber Network, OKEx, Tidex, GOPAX, Huobi, Binance, Liqui, Hotbit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

