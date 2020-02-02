EnterCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $32,677.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,116,422 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

