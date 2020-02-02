Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,361 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average is $135.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

