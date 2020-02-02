Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) & Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Head-To-Head Survey

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies and Greystone Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies -670.25% N/A -47.36% Greystone Logistics 2.26% 45.15% 4.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies and Greystone Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $1.31 million 1.35 -$500,000.00 N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $71.08 million 0.22 $1.80 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Enviro Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

