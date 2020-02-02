EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 966,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $148,427,000 after buying an additional 382,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $98,557,000 after buying an additional 350,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.33. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

