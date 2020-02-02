EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $63,240,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,327,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $98,557,000 after buying an additional 350,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 207.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 516,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 348,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

