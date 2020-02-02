EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.28 billion 2.46 $3.42 billion $5.54 13.16 Magnolia Oil & Gas $882.40 million 3.09 $257.65 million N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 16.96% 13.94% 7.96% Magnolia Oil & Gas 7.80% 2.81% 2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EOG Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 4 18 0 2.82 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 8 0 2.73

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $103.94, indicating a potential upside of 42.56%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.44%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

