EOS (EOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.13 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and approximately $3.13 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.25 or 0.00045118 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, OEX, BitFlip and YoBit. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,054,515 coins and its circulating supply is 951,354,503 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Zebpay, Upbit, TOPBTC, IDCM, BitMart, Ovis, Bithumb, Fatbtc, DragonEX, GOPAX, Tidebit, Livecoin, Gate.io, Neraex, C2CX, Koinex, RightBTC, Tidex, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, YoBit, Coinone, CoinBene, OKEx, Bitbns, LBank, Kucoin, Huobi, Cobinhood, CPDAX, COSS, ChaoEX, BitFlip, Kuna, WazirX, CoinTiger, Liqui, Bibox, Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, QBTC, OTCBTC, BigONE, ABCC, Coinrail, Binance, IDAX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, DOBI trade, Kraken, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Hotbit, Coinbe, EXX, OEX, BCEX, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Vebitcoin, CoinEx, Exmo, Coindeal, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.