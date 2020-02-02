EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Position Raised by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $228.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $236.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

