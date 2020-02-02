Equal (EQL) 1-Day Volume Tops $65.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, Equal has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $259,445.00 and $65.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,206,498 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

