Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Equifax worth $42,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1,047.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 188.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.21 and a fifty-two week high of $155.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

