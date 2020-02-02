ERC20 Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $71,934.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

