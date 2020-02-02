Eryllium Price Tops $0.0001 (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Eryllium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Eryllium has a market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eryllium alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.01232993 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Profile

ERY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eryllium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eryllium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.